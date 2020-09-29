“Kim Chiu officially joins ‘It’s Showtime’ as new host”

Kim Chiu receives a warm welcome after joining ‘It’s Showtime’ as its newest host.

It’s Showtime welcomed its newest host in Kim Chiu, who became an official host of the Kapamilya noontime variety show last Monday, September 28. The pretty actress received a warm welcome from her co-hosts Karylle, Vice Ganda, Vhong Navarro, Amy Perez, Ryan Bang, and Jhong Hilario on Monday, September 28. In her latest Instagram post, Karylle wrote, “Welcome to the @itsshowtimena family pero dati ka pa naman part of the family (POF). Iloveya @chinitaprincess Kimmy!!!! Today was super fun! See you tomorrow…”

During her entrance, Kim couldn’t help but get emotional. “Thank you so much. Ayaw ko na magsalita baka maiyak ako. Nakaka-fragile ‘yung salitang thank you ‘Ma. And ‘yung salitang stay. Thank you na pinayagan niyo akong tumuntong dito at magkakasama tayo rito,” she said.

After the show, the 30-year-old actress couldn’t help but share an appreciation post and express her feelings at joining the Showtime family.

On Instagram, she wrote “𝙇𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚. 𝙇𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙃𝙊𝙋𝙀.”

Thank you @itsshowtimena family sa masayang pag welcome kanina, sa mga hosts to the staff and crew. Thank you po! ️ Maraming Salamat din po tita @cvvidanes @direklauren for this opportunity! Maraming Salamat!

Madlang people mag kita kita po tayo araw araw. Patuloy na maghahatid ng saya at goodvibes saan man kayo sa mundo! #ShowtimeChiniTanghali”