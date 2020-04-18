“Kim Chiu on going outside for first time during quarantine: ‘It’s like we are in a movie’”

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu shows off her look before doing errands outside.

After more than a month of staying at home and sharing her enviable workouts on social media, Kim Chiu shared that she finally went outside her home for the first time since the enhanced community quarantine took effect last March 15. The 29-year-old actress was fully prepared before going out to do errands last April 17, Friday.

“When you have no choice but must go out after almost a month to do an important errand. 1 person per house.

-get a quarantine pass at the barangay hall

-mask

-faceshield

-gloves

-alcohol

#quarantinestory it feels different. It’s like we are in a movie and we don’t know what’s the ending. 🏻 sana may fast forward button para matapos nato kaagad just like when you’re watching it. Keep safe everyone!!!!”

Kim’s new series Love Thy Woman premiered on ABS-CBN last March 20 but is currently on hiatus due to the temporary halt in production because of the COVID-19 virus.