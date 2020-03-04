“Kim Chiu on van incident: ‘Wala naman akong kaaway or kaatraso. Why me?’”

Kim Chiu’s van was shot by two gunmen on Wednesday morning.

Following the incident wherein two gunmen fired shots at her van on Wednesday morning, Kim Chiu took to Instagram to relive what transpired during the incident.

“A lot of you have been texting and calling. can’t answer right now. Thank you for checking on me. Means a lot. Yes I am safe po. I’m ok and my P.A. And my driver as well. Papa Jesus protected us. I dont have an idea what really happened, mistaken identity? I guess?? Napag tripan?.. This is a bad joke. 6am on my way to taping, I was asleep inside my car then I heard several gun shots, 8 to be exact. I was shocked and ask my driver what happened, then I saw this bullet on the windshield where my head was laying “buti nakahiga ako.” Pano kung tinuloy ko magbasa ng script?” Kim posted.

The Love Thy Woman actress pointed out that it could have been a mistaken identity. She said, “I was so scared, I dont know what to feel right now. Wala naman akong kaaway or ka atraso. Why me?”

Two unidentified gunmen shoot Kim Chiu’s van; actress and companions unhurt

She continued, “Kung sino man ang gumawa nito Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo dalawa. Sana tininignan nyo muna ang plate number bago nyo paulanan ng bala yung kotse ko but at the end of the day inisip ko nalang walang nasaktan sa amin. God protected us. Salamat po.“

Kim’s van was shot at the corner of Katipunan and CP Garcia avenues in Diliman, Quezon City. Kim’s companions are also safe from the incident.