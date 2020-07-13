“Kim Chiu pens birthday message for Xian Lim, thanks boyfriend for being there for her amid tough year”

Read Kim Chiu’s birthday message for boyfriend Xian Lim.

Kim Chiu penned a heartwarming message for her boyfriend Xian Lim on his birthday on Sunday, June 12.

In an Instagram post, Kim highlighted the many qualities that she admires most about Xian and thanked the actor for being there for her amid the challenges.

“2020 is a tough year, full of uncertainty and worries. I just want to say thank you for existing!” she posted.

Kim continued, “Thank you for always putting a smile on my face, for being you and for never getting tired of listening to me. No extended captions just want to say thank you, always! Happy birthday @xianlimm.

It can be recalled that Kim faced a lot of trials in the past few months, one of which was being bashed because of her “classroom statement” during the “Laban Kapamilya” live session to protest the cease and desist order of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), which shut down ABS-CBN’s broadcasting operations last May 5.

Xian stood by Kim and defended his girlfriend on social media from the bashers.

“Kim does not deserve to be singled out and get all the hate she is getting from people on the internet. She is a smart, empathetic person who deeply cares for all the people around her. She cares so much that it scares me,” Xian posted in May in defense of Kim.

He added, “We are not perfect. No one is. We have our share of mishaps that shake us down to the ground but we learn and we rise back up again. My love and support goes out to Kim for being a wonderful human being.”

Even though she admitted recently that the online bashing inflicted “trauma” and “fear” on her, Kim continued to be vocal about her support for ABS-CBN and constantly spoke up in defense of the network.

Following the denial of the franchise of ABS-CBN on June 10, Friday, Kim took to social media to express her frustration about the House committee’s decision.

“To those 70 members of the congress, we hoped that you decided based on conscience, not pride; based on facts, not ego; based on truth, honesty, and service; not vengeance,” she said.

Kim added, “Our ABS-CBN leaders did everything they can. Proved them wrong, showed everything, gave EVERYTHING to protect its people. Stayed calm amidst being bullied (sorry for my word). Did 13 hearings na paikot ikot, ABS-CBN proved that we have NO violations. In the middle of this pandemic. Pagpapasara ng ABS-CBN and pagpapatupad ng anti terror bill ang nangyayari. What is happening to our country?”