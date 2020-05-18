“Kim Chiu records and releases full version of ‘Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song’”

Listen to the full version of Kim Chiu’s ‘Bawal Lumabas’ song.

Kim Chiu recorded and released the full version of the ‘Bawal Lumabas’ song, which was inspired by her statement during the #LabanKapamilya Facebook live streaming.

The actress-singer released the full song as part of her latest YouTube vlog on Monday, May 18. The lyrics were composed by a netizen named Adrian, who expressed support for Kim amid the online bashing she received. Meanwhile, the beat was made by DJ Squammy.

[embedded content]

“Nag-record ako kagabi ng kanta hanggang 3AM in the morning para lang magawa ‘tong kantang ‘to at para mabuo lang ‘yung ‘Bawal Lumabas’ so napakagandang lyrics na ginawa ni Adrian, ang ganda nong beat. Game ako, this is something nice and positive out of the negative na nangyari noong mga nakaraang araw,” Kim said.

The actress-singer added, “It’s okay that’s life, derecho lang, tuloy ang buhay gusto ko masaya lahat ng tao.”

Kim remarked that she realized a lot of things from what happened.

READ: Kim Chiu to release new single on her birthday

“Actually dito sa nangyari na ito ang dami kong nakita na maraming gustong tumulong… At the end of the day marami talaga ‘yung gustong tumulong sa atin, mag-reach out to give help,” Kim said.