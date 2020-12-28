“Kim Chiu shares appreciation post for boyfriend Xian Lim “

Kim Chiu is in Boracay for the holiday season with her family.

Actress Kim Chiu is having a blast this holiday season as she spends it with her loved ones in the island of Boracay.

Kim shared her beach getaway with her family through a series of posts on Instagram.

For one, she posted their family picture and wrote on the caption, “Thankful for the 𝐆𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲!.

She further said, “This year may be challenging, but I get through by having ‘them’ with me. I am happy to belong to a big family!🤍 may instant barkadahan kana kaagad! as the saying goes, “to the outside world we all grow old, but not to brothers and sisters. We know each other as we always were. We know each other’s hearts. We share private family jokes. We remember family feuds and secrets, family griefs, and joy. We have that special bond, and that is called blood.”️✔️ #myrock #myinspiration 🤍 we miss you here @alfa1charlie puhon puhon maka uli rapud ka! @kamchiu @twinklechiu #william #avi #raineliamcallee.”

Meanwhile, Kim expressed her gratitude for boyfriend Xian Lim who also joined them in the vacation.

She said in the caption, “Appreciation post to this guy right here!️. thank you for making this trip possible, plus thank you for keeping up with the CHIUs!!!! kahit isang barangay kami. Haha you know how much this mean to me seeing my fam happy!️ you’re the best mr thank you!✔️ @xianlimm.”

Kim and Xian, who were both part of the 2020 series Love Thy Woman, confirmed their relationship in 2018.