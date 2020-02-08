“Kim Chiu shares what she learned from playing a character from the second family in ‘Love Thy Woman’”

Kim Chiu says ‘Love Thy Woman’ will showcase what happens in real life among modern Chinese families.

Kim Chiu is set to star in the upcoming teleserye Love Thy Woman on ABS-CBN. The show revolves around the story of a modern Chinese family.

Kim plays the character of Jia Wong, who belongs to the second family of Adam Wong (Christopher de Leon). The actress added that it was challenging to play the character since in real life, she belongs to the first family of her father.

“Ako ‘yung una so it’s kind of challenging for me to play the second family kasi sila ‘yung parang hindi masyadong pinapansin, pero pinapansin sila ng papa ko,” she added.

The actress shared that what is portrayed in Love Thy Woman happens in real life among modern Chinese families.

“Ito talaga ‘yung nangyayari sa pamilya ng totoong Chinese family. Kaya nga pagtinitingnan ko, ‘pag umaarte kami, shocks, kawawa rin pala ‘yung anak ng papa ko. Kasi ‘pag first family ikaw ‘yung pinakamatapang, so may character plays as a second family. Now I understand what they are feeling ‘yung mga kapatid ko sa labas,” Kim said.

The media asked Kim about how her father having an extended family had an impact on her when she was still young.

The actress relayed, “Growing up lagi ako nagwo-wonder nasaan ‘yung papa ko? Kasi lagi siyang nawawala… Habang lumalaki okay na ako na wala akong father figure pero kapag may special event nandiyan siya. Kunwari aawardan ako, honor kasi ako nong elementary tapos parang sinong pupunta? Sinong aakyat? Tapos magugulat na lang ako, ah si papa pala, dumating pala siya. So iyon ‘yung naging motivation ko na mag-aral ng mabuti para kung meron akong award pupunta siya.”