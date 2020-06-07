“Kim Chiu thanks fans for supporting her song, “Bawal Lumabas””

After surviving all the backlash from airing her political views during the ECQ period, Kim Chiu’s viral hit “Bawal Lumabas” has earned her another achievement. Last June 6, the Love Thy Woman actress shared her latest accomplishment with her 8.6 million followers on Instagram.

She wrote, “On behalf of Class 2020, I accept this honor. Maraming salamat sa inyo, classmates, for making this possible. Thanks also to Wish Bus for always welcoming ALL kinds of artists and genres. Totoo nga na music brings us all together. Nagsama sama tayo kahit BAWAL LUMABAS!!!!! Ay PWEDE NA PALANG LUMABAS!!!🤪 stay safe classmates!!!! sa mga classmates kong may mabuting puso sana dumami pa kayo!!! 🤍 lets spread goodvibes and positivity. 3.4million views in one day wish live performance!!!!🧡 @wish1075 again maraming salamat team mates @hoybekind #djsquammybeats and @starmusicph #BawalLumabas #theclassroomsong”