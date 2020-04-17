“Kim Chiu to release new single on her birthday”

Kim Chiu is set to release a new single on her birthday.

Titled “‘Wag Kang Bumitaw”, the song, which will be released under Star Music, is about keeping the faith amid uncertainties and trials, apt for the current situation faced by the country due to the crisis brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sharing a teaser on her Instagram page on Thursday, April 16, the “Love Thy Woman” actress wrote: “A time of our life that we least expect such things would happen, left us with no control with everything… Always remember as long as you believe this will soon come to pass. Just have faith and WAG KANG BUMITAW!!!!”

“‘Wag Kang Bumitaw” will be available for streaming starting April 20, a day after Kim’s 29th birthday.