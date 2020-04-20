“Kim Chiu turns 30, pens heartfelt message on birthday”

“Living each day with a grateful heart!”

These were the words of Kim Chiu as she celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday, March 19. The actress penned a heartfelt message on social media, sharing her realizations as she turned a year older.

She wrote, “30teen on quarantine!!! Today I woke up turning another page of my life!!! Gave my thanks to our Father above for the life He has given me. My faith is always tested but I will never give up believing in Him. It just became stronger and stronger every time I surpass a difficult time in my life. When I was blowing my cake today, a flashback I saw…… thankful I was able to blow my cake today on my special day!!! Living each day with a grateful heart!”

She also extended her gratitude to those who took the time to celebrate her special day with her and to those who greeted her on her birthday.

“Thank you for everyone who greeted me today and for remembering my day despite of what we are facing right now. Salamat sa oras ninyo!!! Really means a lot!!!! my heart is full!!!! Salamat! Celebrating today with @kamchiu, my niece #raine and my angels at home!!!!#grateful #thankful. My wish is sana matapos na ang nangyayari sa bansa natin ngayon at bumalik na sa normal ang lahat. Manalig tayo at #wagkangbumitaw.“