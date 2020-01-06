“Kim Chiu, Xian Lim exchange sweet words on European travel”

Celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim exchanged appreciation messages for each other on Sunday following their trip to Europe for the holidays.

The longtime pair, in separate Instagram posts, shared how thankful they are both for having had another fun and memorable trip together.

“Collecting memories together! Anywhere in the world with you! Thank you for keeping up with me para tayong nag-amazing race,” said Kim.

“Run here, run there, train ride after ride, city tour, change city almost everyday with you carrying all our luggage and taking most of my photos and videos na rin! Hihi. Indeed one of the most memorable trip we had! Tenkyew!” she added.

Xian, for his part, said “no amount of rock formations, landscapes, historical sites, extreme adventures can make my heart pound faster” than looking at the “beautiful person” that is his girlfriend.

“Out of all the places I’ve been, you’re the best view,” he added.

Among the places the couple visited during their European tour were Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Austria.

Kim and Xian have been dating for more than seven years.