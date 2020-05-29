“Kim Chiu’s “Bawal Lumabas” enters MYX Daily Top 10 chart”

Kim Chiu’s viral statement turned hit song “Bawal Lumabas” has entered the MYX Charts.

Dubbed the “Classroom Song”, which was drawn from the actress’ viral statement in defense of her embattled home network ABS-CBN, “Bawal Lumabas” placed No. 10 in the MYX Daily Top 10, VJ Dani Mortel announced on its May 28 episode.

[embedded content]

This just weeks after ”Bawal Lumabas” recorded more than 10 million views across social media platforms Facebook and YouTube within a day of its release, much to the “Love Thy Woman” star’s astonishment. After it was subsequently put up on all digital platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Apple Music, and Deezer, the song again garnered high number of streams, this time, leading to it landing on the 10th spot of the daily MYX rankings.

The official record of “Bawal Lumabas”, in collaboration with DJ Squammy and Adrian Crisanto, has spawned a wave of viral dance and music covers. A merchandise inspired by the hit was also released by Kim, proceeds of which will go to coronavirus relief efforts spearheaded by her fellow actress Angel Locsin.