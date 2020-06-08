“Kim Chiu’s Bawal Lumbas merchandise is sold out after one week”

The fundraising project launched by Kim Chiu online last week has reached its goal of selling all their stocks.

Just one week after launching spinoff merchandise based on her new single, “Bawal Lumabas,” Kim Chiu happily shared that all their limited edition merchandise have sold out since June 7, Sunday. In an earlier post, the Kapamilya singer-actress shared that the Bawal Lumbas merchandise idea came about as a way to help raise funds for those affected by the pandemic. “Hindi para pagkakitaan ko kundi para sa mga kababayan natin na #BawalLumabas. Proceeds of this limited edition merch will be donated for charity (food packages) and hopefully sana makapag donate din tayo sa project ni @therealangellocsin na mass testing project. 🏻 sana masabi na natin na one day pwede na tayong lumabas na LIGTAS. 🏻 ️ ,” she wrote

On her Instagram post last June 7, Kim shared, “Classmates!!!!! 🏻

#BawalLumabasMerch OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT this morning!!! ️ never thought this shirt for a cause will be a success in less than 2 weeks malaki po ang matutulong nito sa mga pamilyang bawal paring lumabas and donation for mass testing! I will keep you posted on further updates🤍 again maraming maraming salamat ️”