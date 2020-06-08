“Kim Chiu’s older sister Lakambini defends her from bashers”

The older sister of Kim Chiu shares just how proud she is of her sibling’s achievements during the ECQ.

Last June 7, Kim Chiu’s older sister Lakambini or Kam took to her own Instagram account to share how proud she is of how her younger sibling has weathered all the issues hurled at her in the past month. With Kim’s recent guesting on the Wish bus going viral with the viewers mixed reactions online, Kam Chiu admitted she has nothing but admiration and positivity for all of Kim’s achievements throughout the ECQ period and the strength she has shown despite everything.

She wrote, “You may look at her as a strong woman, unaffected of everything that is happening right now. But she is also a human being. May pakiramdam. She wants to show you she is happy, strong, positive, which she is, but behind that I know there are things that She doesn’t want to show us.. she is trying to understand everything. She wants you to see her as a strong, brave woman standing up, taas noo, rising up from all the bullies. Because she knows wala siyang ginawang masama. Singing inside the Wish bus is like facing a big fear for her, di ko alam kung ready siya, kasi dyan nagsimula ang pinakalat na video to bash her honest mistake. Parang ako natatakot sa kanya, but she said ‘okay lang. Go lang tayo.’ She is so brave! Sang the song inside the wish bus, face the people who will put her down again once the video will be out, and sang the song live for the first time, which took her hours long to record because of the lyrics that hit her when she sings it.

When I look at her. Hindi ko alam paano niya nagagawa lahat to. Saan siya nakakuha ng lakas harapin lahat na parang walang nangyari. Still the same KIM. Jolly, bubbly, and palatawa. Minsan naiiyak pero natatawa nalang din siya. All I can say is.., my sister is a superwoman. Throw stones at her; she will throwback kindness. May mga gusto na akong sagutin pero sinasabi niya ‘wag na, hayaan na natin sila.’ I know she is holding on to her faith kaya siya ganyan ka tibay! we are proud of you kim. We love you.

Congratulations sa big hit nato. As of this time I am typing 4.9 million views na ang wish bus video!!! Plus SOLD OUT na rin ang #bawallumabasmerch today! Marami pa ang matutulungan ng proceeds ng merch! We love you! Keep smiling! Keep shining! #WeGotChiu”