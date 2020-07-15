“Kim Hee Ae is a showstopper in ‘The World of a Married Couple’—and in real-life”

The World of a Married Couple, without doubt, has become one of the Filipino audiences’ latest K-drama addictions, as it tells the tale about how a woman’s marriage is shattered once she discovers that her husband is having an affair with a younger woman.

Throughout the whole series, veteran actress Kim Hee Ae, has made waves by portraying her role, Ji Sun Woo, so convincingly, and has completely captured the hearts of viewers as they continue to empathize with her character.