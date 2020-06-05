“Kim Hee-ae of the ‘The World of the Married’ wins Best Actress at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards”

The World of the Married” star Kim Hee-ae was hailed as the Best Actress in this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards. The actress played the role of Ji Sun-woo in the series.

Meanwhile, Kang Ha Neul of “When The Camellia Blooms” received the Best Actor award.

Kim Sae Byuk of “House of Hummingbird” was hailed as Best Supporting Actress and Lee Kwang Soo of “Inseparable Brothers” received the Best Supporting Actor award.

“Stove League” was hailed as Best Drama while “Parasite” was declared as Best Movie.

Dubbed as the “Oscars of Korea,” the awards ceremony was held at the Korea International Exhibition Center on June 5.

See the list of winners below:

Television Daesang (Grand award) – “When The Camellia Blooms”

Baeksang Daesang (Grand award) – Bong Joon Ho

Best Drama award – “Stove League”

Best Movie award – “Parasite”

Best Play award – “Tanned Love”

Best Actor award in television – Kang Ha Neul of “When The Camellia Blooms”

Best Actress award in television – Kim Hee Ae of “The World of The Married”

Best Actor award in film – Lee Byung Hun of “The Man Standing Next Door”

Best Actress award in film – Jeon Do Yeon of “Happy Birthday”

Best Television Director award – Mo Wan Il of “The World of The Married”

Best Movie Director award – Kim Bo Ra of “House of Hummingbird”

Best New Actor award – Ahn Hyo Seop of “Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim Season 2”

Best New Actress award – Kim Da Mi of “Itaewon Class”

Best New Actor award for movie – Park Myung Hoon of “Parasite”

Best New Actress award in movie – Kang Mal Geum of “Lucky Chan Sil”

(Fashion) Icon award – Seo Ji Hye of “Crash Landing On You”

Best Screenplay award – Im Sang Chun of “When The Camellia Blooms”

Best Screenplay award in film – Director Lee Sang Geun of “Exit”

Best Supporting Actor award – Oh Jung Se of “When The Camellia Blooms”

Best Supporting Actress award – Kim Sun Young of “Crash Landing On You”

Best Supporting Actor award in film – Lee Kwang Soo of “Inseparable Brothers”

Best Supporting Actress award in film – Kim Sae Byuk of “House of Hummingbird”

Best Male Variety Performer award – Yoo Jae Suk of “How Do You Play?”

Best Female Variety Performer award – Park Na Rae of “I Live Alone”

Best Entertainment Program award – “Mister Trot”

Best Educational Show award – “GiantPengTV”

TikTok Popularity award – Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin of “Crash Landing On You”

Best Actor award in theater category – Baek Seok Kwang of “Wife”