“Kim Jin-woo of K-Pop group WINNER enlists in the military”

Jinu is the first member of WINNER to enlist in the military.

Kim Jin-woo, also known to fans (Inner Circles) as Jinu, has officially become the first member of K-Pop group WINNER to enlist in the military.

According to Soompi, Kim Jin-woo will reportedly complete his four weeks of basic military training at the Nonsan Army Training in South Chungcheong Province. He will then continue his military service as a public service worker afterward.

But before he made his way to the training center, Jin-woo left a heartfelt message to everyone who supported him from the beginning, saying: “Thank you for coming such a long distance during these times. I’ll return after safely receiving training well,” he said, as translated by Soompi.

He added: “Furthermore, thank you to Inner Circle who have always supported me by my side. Please look after my dongsaengs (younger brothers) Lee Seung Hoon, Song Mino, and Kang Seung Yoon. Thank you.”

Kim Jin-woo debuted as part of the South Korean group WINNER back in 2014.

In 2019, he made his solo debut through the album Jinu’s Heyday and the lead single “Call Anytime” featuring fellow WINNER member Mino.