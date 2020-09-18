“Kim Molina wins Most Promising Female Star for Movies award: ‘My heart is overwhelmed with joy’”

Comedienne and vlogger Kim Molina gives thanks to her supporters on and off camera after receiving her GMMSF award.

After the box office success of her first solo mainstream movie Jowable last year, Kim Molina couldn’t help but give thanks to everyone who supported and stood by her after winning the Most Promising Female Star for Movies award this month. In her Instagram post last September 17, the 29-year-old comedienne wrote, “My heart is overwhelmed with joy and gratitude Marami pong salamat GMMSF 51st Box Office Entertainment Awards for this honor. Overflowing love and appreciation to my @vivaartistsagency and @viva_films family, Boss Vic, Boss Vincent, my ate Boss Veronique, my dear Tita June Rufino, Sir Law, my handler Caryl Paraico, thank you for the guidance, endless opportunities, and for never doubting me and my craft since day one. Sending all the love and appreciation to my #JOWABLE production team and co-actors as well! And to Direk Darryl Yap, thank you for trusting me with ‘ELSA’ – your baby, our “first born”.”

Kim also gave thanks to her fans, family fellow actress Dimples Romana. She added, “maraming salamat po sa pagmamahal ️ @raus1983 for this beautiful gown My ate @dimplesromana who held my hand all the way, my KG and GV friends I love you all! MOM DAD ADAM GERO LOOK! My first ‘G’ Papa God this is YOU AND THIS IS ALL FOR YOUR GLORY!”

Lastly, Kim couldn’t help but share how thankful she was for her boyfriend Jerald Napoles who has been her source of strength and inspiration. “Flexing my acting coach, personal trainer, partner-in-crime, my happy pill. You inspire me everyday. This is for you too, my love. A little token of the dreams we pray for every night. To reaching heights together and inspiring more dreamers like us to never stop believing. Mahal na mahal kita, @iamjnapoles. I thank God I have YOU. ️”