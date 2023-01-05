Kim Petras To Headline Sydney WorldPride Closing Concert

German pop singer Kim Petras has joined the Sydney WorldPride festivities, being confirmed as headliner for the event’s closing concert. Scheduled for Sunday, 5th March, the Rainbow Republic closing concert will also feature Peach PRC and G Flip, with the latter co-hosting the event.

Appearing atop a bill which will also boast BVT, MUNA, Alter Boy, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Vetta Borne, Petras will make her return to Australia for the first time since 2019, when she performed for the Sydney Mardi Gras. Since then, Petras has achieved major chart success, having gone number one globally with her 2022 collaboration with Sam Smith, ‘Unholy’.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

[embedded content]

“I’m so happy to be back in Sydney supporting WorldPride!” Petras said in a statement. “Headlining Mardi Gras was a really inspiring moment back in 2019 and it was one of my favourite Pride events ever, so I’m really excited to see my Australian fans again and take everything to a whole new level.”

The Sydney edition of WorldPride was first announced back in 2019, with the Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras beating out cities such as Montreal and Houston to host the event in 2023. In September, it was announced that Kylie Minogue will headline the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert on Friday, 24th February.