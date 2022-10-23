Kimbra Announces New Album ‘A Reckoning’, Shares New Single

Kimbra has announced the release of her new album, A Reckoning. Her first full-length release since 2018’s Primal Heart, news of the record also comes accompanied by new single ‘Save Me’.

A sparse, slow-burning track, ‘Save Me’ sees Kimbra ruminating on the opposing notions of “chaos and contemplation, and rage and still life force”. Paired with a visual directed by Yvan Fabing and filmed in Iceland, the track is described as being about Kimbra’s own insecurities and her “hopes that someone will save her from herself”.

Kimbra – ‘Save Me’

[embedded content]

‘Save Me’ will feature on her upcoming fourth album, A Reckoning, when it arrives next year. Described as being a “reflective record” that captures “the macro reckonings that impact our world around environment, race, feminism, health and patriarchy through the eyes of the archetypal Mother”, its an album that sees Kimbra embracing all manner of musical styles, ranging from soundtracks, to electronic and industrial influences.

In late 2021, Kimbra teased her comeback with new music reportedly slated to arrive in January 2022. Ultimately, this new material did not arrive, though ostensibly, it is set to be part of A Reckoning when it officially releases in 2023 on her new label Inertia Music/[PIAS].

