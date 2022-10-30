Kimbra Launches New Podcast ‘Playing With Fire’ With Mitski, Bethany Joy Lenz and More

Kimbra has launched a new podcast series titled Playing With Fire that features the singer-songwriter having conversations with creative people about the topic of transcendence. “We explore a key transcendent moment that shaped their life and work,” she explains in an introduction to the series. “Some have found that through music and live performance, others through the ordinary, seemingly mundane moments in life that, when observed through a lens of deep attention, become highly psychedelic.”

The first three episodes of the series have already been released, with the first episode featuring musician Mitski, the second featuring actress Bethany Joy Lenz, and the third featuring author Jedidiah Jenkins. Hear Kimbra introduce the series below, and listen to the first three episodes of Playing With Fire here.

The launch of Playing With Fire follows Kimbra announcing A Reckoning – her first album since 2018’s Primal Heart – earlier this month. Set to arrive in 2023, the album was announced alongside new single ‘Save Me’, which arrived with a video directed by Yvan Fabing and filmed in Iceland.

When announced, A Reckoning was described in press materials as a “reflective record” about “the macro reckonings that impact our world around environment, race, feminism, health and patriarchy through the eyes of the archetypal Mother.” Contemporary film soundtracks, electronic and industrial music were cited as influences on the record.