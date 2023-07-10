Kin meet same death in less than an hour in Digos

DIGOS CITY – Two persons going home from a disco in Barangay Blocon, Magsaysay town met the same death in just a span of less than an hour after the motorcycle they were driving overshot the road, crashed into a Camachile tree, before falling into a creek where they died.

Capt. Rodrigo Dumangas, Jr., Magsaysay police chief officer-in-charge, said Dominic Pari Si Cayon, 18; and Ryan Purog Pari, 28; relatives and residents of Purok-7, Barangay Balnate in Magsaysay town, died along the Matanao to Magsaysay provincial road in just a span of less than an hour on Saturday, July 8.

First, it was Cayon driving his motorcycle along the Matanao to Magsaysay provincial road at 11:30 p.m. on July 8. When he reached the bend of the road, Cayon lost control of the handlebars and the motorcycle veered away from the road, crashing into a nearby Camachile tree, causing him to fall.

Residents immediately rushed the unconscious Cayon to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by attending physicians, the police reported.

But barely an hour later, at 12:10 p.m. of July 09, Pari, the second victim and relative of Cayon, was driving his Rusi motorcycle on the same road. Just like Cayon, he overshot the highway when he reached the same curve of the road, crashing into the same Camachile tree before falling into the creek.

Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) rescuers brought the two victims to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Dumangas noted that both drivers were not wearing crash helmets at the time of incident. He urged motorcycle drivers to wear crash helmets always when driving for it might be something that could save their lives.

