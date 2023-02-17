Kin Mining raises $7.1 million with Phase 6 drilling at Cardinia set to continuePressReleaseTMPEPbMuG.jpg

Melbourne, Victoria – News Direct – 17 February 2023 – Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) MD Andrew Munckton tells Proactive the company has raised $7.13 million through a non-renounceable rights issue that closed on February 10, 2023. Kin offered one share for every three shares at an issue price of $0.055 and received valid applications for almost 130 million new shares, with a shortfall of some 219 million that may be placed within the next three months. Munckton says the funds will allow the company to maintain significant exploration momentum across the Cardinia Gold Project.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.