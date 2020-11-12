Kinder Make Their Return With Thumping New Banger ‘Come Along’

Sibling duo Kinder have made their return after almost two years with the fiery and energetic new single ‘Come Along’.

Enlisting the help of A.GIRL, ‘Come Along’ marks the duo’s first release since they dropped ‘No Sleep’ back in early 2019.

The song also serves as a celebration of Briony and Savannah Osei’s Ghanian-Australia heritage, with it even featuring the gyil, a traditional Ghanian instrument.

“We are really excited to share this part of our story with everyone. This song is very special to us as we explore things we never have before” Kinder said of the song in a press statement.

“We can’t wait to be able to play this live and dance with everyone again.”

Listen to ‘Come Along’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]