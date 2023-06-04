Kindergarten Teacher Goes Viral for Showing Different Claps





Kindergarten Teacher Showing Students Different Claps Goes Viral

A lovely video of a kindergarten teacher showing her students the different types of claps goes viral and earns reactions online.

Many teachers are now creating instructional and entertaining films for social media platforms. They can share their knowledge with the online community and their face-to-face students.

On Facebook, netizens were pleased with the teaching technique of Ma’am Maria Carla Meliza M. Villareal (Teacher Carla), 36, of Malabon City. Carla, a teacher at Malabon Elementary School, demonstrated different sorts of applause to her kindergarten students. In his Facebook post, her 2-minute video of diverse applause has gone viral.

“Matuto tayong pumalakpak sa tagumpay ng iba. 👏👏👏 Tanong: Anong palakpak ang paborito nila?” said Teacher Carla in the caption of her post.

Some of these are “Jollibee clap,” McDo clap,” “Ang galing clap,” “Pak! Bet! clap,” “Fireworks clap,” “Kris Aquino clap,” “Angel clap,” “Love clap,” “Ang galing galing clap,” “Rainblow clap,” “Coke clap,” “Aling Dionesia clap,” “Frog clap ,” “Mosquito clap,” and many others.





Despite the fact that only he and a few students with their backs turned are visible in the video, it is clear that her students appreciate what he is teaching. Teacher Carla published a new video, this time with everyone standing.

“Thank you po sa mga naka-appreciate sa unang video namin at sa nag-share ng iba pang klase ng clap, ayan na po nakatayo na po kami. Pagbigyan natin sila,” said the teacher in the caption of his Facebook post.





“Alam naman po nating sobrang init ng panahon ngayon kaya hangga’t kaya po ay less movements kami sa classroom. Ang importante po yung matututunan nila ‘di ba?” she added.

Carla has been a nine-year kindergarten teacher and a public school teacher for twelve years. Her films have received over a million views, and netizens want Teacher Carla to continue working with the pupils and to set an excellent example for others.

