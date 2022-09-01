King Gizz Are Releasing Not One, Not Two, But Three Albums Next Month

The characteristically prolific King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have already had a pretty good run so far in 2022. They’ve released the vinyl-only Made in Timeland, plus Butterfly 3001 (a remix album of tracks from last year’s Butterfly 3000) along with 20th studio album Omnium Gatherum. They also teamed up with Tropical Fuck Storm for a collaborative EP, Satanic Slumber Party, and released a handful of live albums along with a demos compilation.

Apparently, that’s still not enough for them. The Melbourne psych-rock wizards have announced that next month, they’ll be releasing not one, not two, but three new albums. The band announced the forthcoming arrivals with a photo on social media showing blurred out copies of each one, but didn’t elaborate on their contents. All three will be available to pre-order next Wednesday, 7th September via the band’s Gizzverse online store.

Hiiiiiiii friends We are releasing 3 albums in October Pre-order all of them Sept 7 from Gizzverse

New York 8am

Los Angeles 5am

REALLY excited to show you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AFrTohOPJH — King Gizzard (@kinggizzard) August 31, 2022

It’s not clear at this stage what kind of format the material on these new records will take, whether they’ll be more traditional studio albums or more esoteric projects.

In addition to the Butterfly 3001 remix album, this year also saw the band release new versions of Butterfly 3000 in several different languages, including Portuguese, Italian, Welsh, Indonesian, Serbian, Greek, Swedish, the Indigenous language Noongar and more. Their collaborative EP with TFS, Satanic Slumber Party, emerged out of a jam session that took place while Gizz were recording their album Fishing for Fishies with Tropical Fuck Storm frontman Gareth Liddiard.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s news today coincides with their announcement as part of the lineup for next year’s edition of Byron Bay Bluesfest. They join the bill for the 2023 alongside the likes of Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana and more.

Back in June, King Gizz won the inaugural Environmental Music Prize, celebrating songwriters inspiring action on climate and conservation. The band won for ‘If Not Now, Then When?’, lifted from 2021 album L.W.

