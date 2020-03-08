King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s New Movie Will Show At An Aussie Cinema Next Month

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 9, 2020

Genre-defiant rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced a new movie entitled Chunky Shrapnel, also revealing a pair of hometown advance screenings at Astor Theatre in Melbourne next month.

The film will show on the Friday, 3rd and Saturday, 4th of April at the beloved St. Kilda cinema.

Though details about the film’s content are fairly scant, the prolific band have shared that Chunky Shrapnel was directed by John Angus Stewart, who’s worked on several music videos for the band in the past – including ‘Self-Immolate’, ‘Planet B’ and ‘Organ Farmer’.

Chunky Shrapnel‘s title is a reference to a lyric from the title track of King Gizzard’s 2017 album Murder of the Universe.

Tickets are on sale for the film tomorrow morning (Tuesday, 10th March) – presumably over at the Astor Theatre website, which doesn’t currently have any information about the screening, so maybe stay tuned to King Gizz’s socials for a ticket link.

Watch the video for ‘Self-Immolate’ below.