King Gizzard, Blondie & More Join In For Inaugural Band Shirt Day

A vast array of musicians from around the world have thrown their support behind the inaugural edition of Band Shirt Day. The newly-announced musician holiday is set to take place on 16th September as a global celebration.

Much like Australia’s own Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, which aims to raise money for Support Act, Band Shirt Day is organised much the same way, with independent non-profit merchandise association MerchFriends taking control of proceedings. The main point of different though is that while Ausmusic T-Shirt Day sees all money donated towards Support Act, the nascent event allows artists to nominate their charity of choice through which fans can donate.

The inaugural edition of Band Shirt Day launches next month:

“Band Shirt Day is a global fundraising initiative, where artists come together for a single day to sell merchandise on their official sales channels and donate proceeds to charitable organizations of their choice,” the official site explains.

Already, a large number of artists have thrown their support behind the day, including Blondie, Flipper, Mac DeMarco, The Maine, Parquet Courts, Tori Amos, the Tragically Hip, Urge Overkill, and The Format, whose co-founder Sam Means is behind MerchFriends.

Meanwhile, a handful of Australian acts have also joined in, including Dr. Colossus and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, with the former donating a portion of their merch sales to Edgar’s Mission, while the latter will be donating 100% of profits from a soon-to-be-printed shirt to an as-yet unnamed organisation. “Offset the misery of wearing our merch, with the joy of giving to those in need,” joked Dr. Colossus.

