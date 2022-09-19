King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce Headline Dates For 2022/23

The ever-prolific King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a handful of Australian headline dates for the coming months. The new shows will be something of a homecoming for the group, capping off a busy year of touring with shows in both Australia and New Zealand across the final weeks of 2022 and first months of 2023.

Following the completion of the current run of US dates in November, the group will perform at The Palace Foreshore in Melbourne, before spending the 2022/2023 new year period with a run of shows throughout New Zealand. At the end of March, the band will perform at The Big Top in Sydney’s Luna Park, before appearing at The Tivoli in Brisbane on their way to Bluesfest.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘Ice V’

[embedded content]

The announcement of these new headline dates comes following a few weeks of ups and downs for the Melbourne collective. In early August, the band were forced to cancel a number of European and UK dates due to frontman Stu Mackenzie undergoing a “personal health crisis” and requiring treatment for Crohn’s Disease.

Earlier this month, the group detailed the release of three new albums, with Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava; Laminated Denim; and Changes all scheduled to arrive in October. These in turn follow on from the release of Made In Timeland and Omnium Gatherum earlier in 2022, turning this year into the first since 2017 that the band released five albums in one year.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2022/2023 Headline Dates

Saturday, 10th December, 2022 – Palace Foreshore, St Kilda, VIC, Australia

Thursday, 30th March, 2023 – the Big Top, Luna Park, NSW, Australia

Thursday, 6th April, 2023 – the Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD, Australia

Tickets on sale from 10am, Tuesday, 20th September.

Further Reading

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Release ‘Butterfly 3000’ In Different Languages

Listen To DJ Shadow Rework King Gizzard’s ‘Black Hot Soup’

Listen To Tropical Fuck Storm and King Gizz’s Massive New Collab ‘Satanic Slumber Party’