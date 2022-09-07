King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Detail Their Three New Albums, Share New Song ‘Ice V’

Last week, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard announced they would be releasing three new albums in October, though shared precious little details otherwise. Now, they’ve revealed the titles, tracklists and more details about all three. Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava is set to arrive on Friday, 7th October. Laminated Denim will follow a few days later on Wednesday, 12th October, and Changes will conclude the trilogy on Friday, 28th October. You can pre-order all three from King Gizz’s online store.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared a new single, ‘Ice V’. Lifted from Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, it’s a kaleidoscopic, blissed-out psych-pop groover clocking in at around 10 minutes. That arrives alongside a Danny Cohen-directed video that sees King Gizz guitarist Joey Walker busting out dance moves by the sea.

Watch King Gizzard’s Video for ‘Ice V’ Below

[embedded content]

So, what do we know about the new records? Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava is jammy, and was written in studio sessions the band entered with very little pre-written material. “All we had prepared as we walked into the studio were these seven song titles,” frontman Stu Mackenzie explains. “I have a list on my phone of hundreds of possible song titles. I’ll never use most of them, but they’re words and phrases I feel could be digested into King Gizzard-world.”

Laminated Denim consists of two songs, both 15 minutes long each. It’s described as a “spiritual successor” to the band’s Made in Timeland record, a vinyl-only record that arrived earlier this year. Finally, Changes is described as “five years in the making”, having been recorded between 2017 and 2022 in “various studios, home studios, buses, hotel rooms, green rooms, planes, parking lots etc.”

The three new albums add to an already very prolific year for King Gizz. In addition to Made in Timeland, they’ve also released a Butterfly 3001 (a remix album of songs from last year’s Butterfly 3000), 20th studio album Omnium Gatherum, a collaborative EP with Tropical Fuck Storm called Satanic Slumber Party and more.

