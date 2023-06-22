King IV Announces Debut Album ‘Psychopomp’ and Shares New Single

Melbourne artist King IV has announced her debut album. Psychopomp will arrive Tuesday, 31st October. To coincide with the announcement, King IV has shared the album’s third single, ‘Motion’. Following on earlier previews ‘Freaky’ and ‘See You Later’, the new single is big and shimmering, foregrounding King IV’s vocals with club beats and crystalline synths.

“‘Motion’ dispels the shackles of structure and obligation. It implores the listener to abandon all preconceived notions, to forgo the constraints of planning, and to surrender to the rhythmic pulse of existence,” King IV said in a statement. “Here, the act of dancing becomes a liberation of the spirit, an unbridled expression of the universal yearning for freedom and uninhibited self-expression.” Listen below.

King IV – ‘Motion’



Psychopomp is named after and draws on the Greek mythological concept – a creature or spirit that acts as a guide for newly-deceased souls to the afterlife. According to press materials, King IV twists the being’s meaning to imagine a “transmuter who exists in a liminal space between realities, ferrying earthly beings toward their full potential.”

“Like a Psychopomp, I often feel like I exist between worlds, never quite fitting into any one box or category. But I also see this as a source of power and freedom, because it allows me to create and explore without feeling constrained by external expectations or limitations,” she said in a statement.

“The community I’m building around Psychopomp is a way for me to share this journey with others and create a space where people can connect and explore these themes together. By reclaiming the word “Psychopomp” and using it as a symbol of courage, I hope to empower myself and others to embrace their own uniqueness.”

King IV’s first single arrived in 2016, and she’s released a string of standalone tracks since: such as 2017’s ‘We Can Get It’ ‘Bump’, 2018’s ‘Basic’ and 2019’s ‘Smackdown’. Psychopomp‘s lead single ‘See You Later’ was released in October last year, with ‘Freaky’ following in March.

