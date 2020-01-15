King Krule Announces New Album ‘Man Alive!’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 15, 2020

King Krule has been quiet since the release of his 2017 album The Ooz, but now the critical fave has announced the title of his third album Man Alive!

On top of the album announce, he’s also released a video for its incredible lead single ‘(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On’ to accompany it – directed by the man himself.

He’s also announced a North American and European tour to coincide with the album’s release, but no Australian tour just yet. His last Australian tour was in 2018.

Watch the video for ‘(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’, as well as the cover art and tracklist, below.

Man Alive! is out Friday, 21st February.

[embedded content]

Man Alive! tracklist

1. “Cellular”

2. “Supermaché”

3. “Stoned Again”

4. “Comet Face”

5. “The Dream”

6. “Perfecto Miserable”

7. “Alone Omen 3”

8. “Slinsky”

9. “Airport Antenatal Airplane”

10. “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On”

11. “Theme for the Cross”

12. “Underclass”

13. “Energy Fleets”

14. “Please Complete Thee”

Man Alive! cover art