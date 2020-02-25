King Parrot Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary, Announce Australian Tour With Exhumed

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 26, 2020

Exciting news for fans of the heavier side today – the Thrash Blast Grind tour has returned, and this year sees metal faves King Parrot celebrating their 10th anniversary as a band with a lap around the country in May.

The Melbourne heavy hitters be joined by a particularly extreme lineup on the road, including US deathgrind outfit Exhumed along with special guests, Melbourne blackened metal band KING and chaotic grind act Theories.

The tour will kick off in Newcastle on Thursday, 21st May before continuing on to the rest of the country, taking in Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide dates.

King Parrot unveiled latest album Ugly Produce back in 2017, while Exhumed released Horror last year.

Check out dates and details below. Tickets are on sale tomorrow, Thursday, 27th February.

Thrash Blast Grind Australian Tour 2020

King Parrot, Exhumed (US)

w/ special guests KING + Theories (US)

Thursday, 21st May

Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle

Tickets: Eventbrite

Friday, 22nd May

The Basement, Canberra

Tickets: Eventbrite

Saturday, 23rd May

Crowbar, Sydney

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 24th May

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 29th May

Max Watts, Melbourne

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 30th May

Amplifier Bar, Perth

Tickets: Eventbrite

Sunday, 31st May

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets: Moshtix