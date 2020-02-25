King Parrot Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary, Announce Australian Tour With Exhumed

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 26, 2020
Exciting news for fans of the heavier side today – the Thrash Blast Grind tour has returned, and this year sees metal faves King Parrot celebrating their 10th anniversary as a band with a lap around the country in May.
The Melbourne heavy hitters be joined by a particularly extreme lineup on the road, including US deathgrind outfit Exhumed along with special guests, Melbourne blackened metal band KING and chaotic grind act Theories.
The tour will kick off in Newcastle on Thursday, 21st May before continuing on to the rest of the country, taking in Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide dates.
King Parrot unveiled latest album Ugly Produce back in 2017, while Exhumed released Horror last year.
Check out dates and details below. Tickets are on sale tomorrow, Thursday, 27th February.
[embedded content]
Thrash Blast Grind Australian Tour 2020
King Parrot, Exhumed (US)
w/ special guests KING + Theories (US)
Thursday, 21st May
Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle
Tickets: Eventbrite
Friday, 22nd May
The Basement, Canberra
Tickets: Eventbrite
Saturday, 23rd May
Crowbar, Sydney
Tickets: Oztix
Sunday, 24th May
The Triffid, Brisbane
Tickets: Moshtix
Friday, 29th May
Max Watts, Melbourne
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 30th May
Amplifier Bar, Perth
Tickets: Eventbrite
Sunday, 31st May
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tickets: Moshtix