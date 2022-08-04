King Stingray Release Long-Awaited Debut Album

Yolŋu surf rockers King Stingray have unveiled their long-awaited debut today. Having spent close to two years as one of the most-talked about names in Australian music, the group’s self-titled debut has likewise been one of the year’s most-anticipated releases.

First making their appearance on the wider scene in 2020 with the release of ‘Hey Wanhaka’, King Stingray managed to continuously raise their profile throughout 2021 thanks to singles such as ‘Get Me Out’ and ‘Milkumana’, with the latter scoring a nomination for Song Of The Year at the 2022 APRA Awards.

King Stingray – ‘Let’s Go’

[embedded content]

Boasting impressive musical pedigree (vocalist Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu is the nephew of Dr M. Yunupiŋu, and guitarist Roy Kellaway’s father is Stuart Kellaway, both founding Yothu Yindi members), King Stingray have received widespread acclaim for both their music and message in a comparatively short time.

Capturing both the classic and contemporary Aussie rock ethos, pairing it with the ancient tradition of manikay (song/songlines) that dates back tens of thousands of years, and filtering it through a profound love of country and Mother Earth, the group’s self-titled debut was recorded and produced between the NT, Brisbane, and the Byron Bay hinterland, and is already well-placed to be one of the most talked-about new releases of the year.

First announcing the release of their debut album back in June, both the band and their team have embarked on a somewhat tongue-in-cheek promotional campaign in order to help see the album’s release day recognised as a public holiday. Dubbed ‘King StingDay’, 5th August has been the focus of numerous memes and images shared by the group, including a note from the office of the band urging employers to allow workers to take the day off to listen to the record.

King Stingray is out now.

King Stingray – King Stingray

Lupa Hey Wanhaka Get Me Out Let’s Go Raypirri Milkumana Sweet Arnhem Land Malk Mirri Wayin Camp Dog Life Goes On

Further Reading