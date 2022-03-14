King Stingray Release New Single ‘Camp Dog’, On Tour Now

King Stingray have released their fourth single, ‘Camp Dog’. The title refers to the dogs that wander the streets of Yirrkala, the North East Arnhem Land town in which the band members grew up.

“The community camp dogs act like the boss of the streets” said guitarist Roy Kellaway in a statement. “Kids often have to walk the long way home to avoid them. But [the song’s] not about fear. It’s about our adoration of the character and personality of the community dogs and their funny traits.”

Kellaway described the dogs as “Flea-ridden, cane toad-lickin’, fish carcass-eating.” But added, “we love them, and this is a story of our life with them.” Listen to ‘Camp Dog’ below.

King Stingray have plenty of shows on the horizon, including a headline show in Canberra and support slots with Midnight Oil in Sydney and Cairns. They’ll be joining Ball Park Music on tour in June and July and playing a few festival dates in the meantime. Check out the band’s itinerary below.

