King Stingray Share New Single, ‘Lookin’ Out’

Yolŋu surf-rock outfit King Stingray have released a fresh new single titled ‘Lookin’ Out’, their first piece of new music since their acclaimed 2022 debut album. The new cut is classic King Stingray: a propulsive, chugging bite of lo-fi rock.

The track comes accompanied by a music video that features some behind-the-scenes footage from recent tours, and shots of the band’s hometown of Yirrkala in North East Arnhem Land. Watch it below.

King Stingray: ‘Lookin’ Out’

[embedded content]

“We have no idea what our future holds, but if we can find a way to work together we’ll be on the right track,” guitarist Roy Kellaway said in a statement about the track. “We are a band from a small place and we’re singing about big things.”

The band’s self-titled debut landed in August 2022, led by singles like ‘Milkumana’, ‘Lupa’, ‘Camp Dog’, and more. It was a huge success and wound up winning the prestigious Australian Music Prize over acts like Body Type, Julia Jacklin, and Sampa The Great.

More recently, the band took out the 2022 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition for ‘Milkumana’, nabbing the band a cool $50,000. Not only that, but their track ‘Camp Dog’ came in third, giving them another $5,000 in prize money.

King Stingray are currently on tour around the country, with shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane still to come. See all dates and details below.

Thursday, 29th June – Astor Theatre, Boorloo (Perth) SOLD OUT

Friday, 30th June – Hindley Street Music Hall, Tarndanya (Adelaide)

Saturday, 1st July – The Forum, Naarm (Melbourne)

Friday, 7th July – The Tivoli, Meanjin (Brisbane) SOLD OUT

Tickets on sale now via Handsome Tours.

Further Reading

King Stingray Have Won this Year’s Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition for ‘Milkumana’

King Stingray Announce ‘That’s Where I Want to Be’ Australian Tour

King Stingray Win the 18th Australian Music Prize