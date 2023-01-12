King Stingray To Headline All Ages Event At Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Yolŋu surf-rockers King Stingray have announced a special performance at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl for March. The newly-announced event takes place as part of the Live At The Bowl series, with the group slated to perform on the evening of Friday, 31st March.

The all-ages, drug, alcohol, and smoke-free event will also see the group joined by some as-yet announced special guests, and will be their first Melbourne show since their performance at the same venue for the Falls Festival in late December.

King Stingray – ‘Milkumana’

[embedded content]

“We are thrilled to have King Stingray at the Bowl for this gig. This is going to be a big one,” said Arts Centre Melbourne Senior Producer for Creative Learning Zoe Rinkel in a statement. “It’s so exciting to have such an incredible line-up at an all-ages show at the Bowl. We want to create an environment that young people will get around and feel connected.”

The Northeast Arnhem Land outfit recently wrapped up their biggest year to date, which included the release of their self-titled debut album in August. In addition to the record reaching #6 on the local charts, the group also picked up the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award at the ARIA Awards, and Song Of The Year for ‘Milkumana’ at the National Indigenous Music Awards.

King Stingray – Live At The Bowl 2023

Friday, 31st March – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

