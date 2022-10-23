King Stingray Unveil Cover Of Men At Work’s ‘Down Under’

King Stingray have shared their rendition of Men At Work’s ‘Down Under’. The new cover was recorded for the soundtrack to Tourism Australia’s newest campaign, Come And Say G’day.

Starring the likes of Will Arnett and Rose Byrne, the new campaign hopes to convince tourists to visit Australia, doing so by way of a CGI kangaroo named Ruby. Alongside scenic shots of the country and its sights, the campaign is also soundtracked by King Stingray’s version of Men At Work’s 1981 single.

King Stingray – ‘Down Under (Under One Sun)’

[embedded content]

Prior to their recording of the track, King Stingray were in conversation with Men At Work vocalist Colin Hay, ultimately sharing a version that combines both English and Yolŋu Matha. Subtitled ‘Under One Sun’, the track also features didgeridoo from William Barton, and appearances from Frank Yamma, the Marliya Gondwana Indigenous Girls Choir, and the Iwiri Choir.

King Stingray’s cover is their first new release since the arrival of their self-titled debut album in early August. The record peaked at number six on the local charts, and has since been nominated for five ARIA Awards, including Best Group and Album Of The Year.

