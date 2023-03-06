Kinghelm & Slkor focus on development and strive for 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Work hard and play hard. The start of 2023 is full of challenges and opportunities. There is no perfect balance between work for career and travel for family. However, there is always a way to balance career and family, ensure the temperature of home, and promote everyone to work together for career.

Recently, Kinghelm & Slkor held many activities, for example, team building, business training, staff sharing.

[Team Building] To make employees happier, the Kinghelm & Slkor ‘s administrative office organized the Kinghelm & Slkor Chinese New Year Snack Festival to give everyone a unique opportunity to taste the local traditional food and specialties all over China. In the morning of the tenth day of Lunar New Year 2023, a lively food-tasting event was held in the meeting room of Kinghelm & Slkor ‘s headquarters (2010, 20/F, Block A, Bestar Building, Vanke Community, Bantian Street, Longgang District, Shenzhen), where all employees spent a pleasant half day together.

[Business Training] A new journey begins in the new year. On February 3, 2023, Slkor held its first sales training session. Under the organization of the General Manager, Mr. Song Shiqiang, the company invited Mr. Franky (Hu Shenghua), the Gold Medal Lecturer at the Huaqiang Lecture Hall in Huaqiangbei, to conduct a professional sales training for the sales department colleagues in Slkor’s conference room. As the new journey, this training session boosted the confidence of the sales staff, enhanced their skills, and gained traction with Slkor’s efforts in 2023.

[Staff Sharing] Ms.Luo, one staff who has working here for 3years said, I was a novice when I first entered the semiconductor industry. But today I have gradually become familiar with the industry and have slowly begun to achieve the performance goals I set for myself. At the same time,A few years after joining Slkor (www.slkormicro.com), I worked very hard to buy my first car ever. I have to thank the Slkor ‘s platform which has changed my life thoroughly, making me grow to show my true worth! With the technology backed by Beijing Tsinghua University and Seoul Yonsei University, Shenzhen SlkorMicro Semicon Co., Ltd. is dedicated to the third generation of semiconductor SiC power devices. My colleagues’ incomes are very stable and keep increasing. Many of them bought new car last year.

For details, click the official website

