Kingswood Announce New Album ‘Juveniles’, Drop New Single ‘Bittersweet’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 17, 2020

Melbourne rockers Kingswood have been building up momentum in 2019 with the release of two singles, and now they’re here to dominate 2020 with the announcement of their new album Juveniles.

Along with the album announce, they’ve delivered a banging new single with ‘Bittersweet’. ‘Bittersweet’ follows on from the band’s two 2019 songs, ‘Say You Remember’ and ‘You Make It So Easy’.

And, to cap it off, they’re taking the album on a colossal 20+ date tour kicking off in March. It’ll begin in Geelong on March 12 before going around the country and wrapping things up in Mackay in late June.

Juveniles is out Friday, 13th March.

Listen to ‘Bittersweet’ below.

[embedded content]

Kingswood 2020 National Tour

Tickets on sale 11am Wednesday, 22nd January

Thursday, 12th March

Barwon Club, Geelong

Tickets: Live Nation

Friday, 13th March

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Live Nation

Saturday, 14th March

Volta, Ballarat

Tickets: Live Nation

Wednesday, 18th March

Kambri ANU, Canberra

Tickets: Live Nation

Thursday, 19th March

UOW Unibar, Wollongong

Tickets: Live Nation

Friday, 20th March

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Live Nation

Saturday, 21st March

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Tickets: Live Nation

Thursday, 26th March

The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets: Live Nation

Friday, 27th March

The Rosemount, Perth

Tickets: Live Nation

Saturday, 28th March

Prince Of Wales, Bunbury

Tickets: Live Nation

Sunday, 29th March

Freo Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Live Nation

Thursday, 2nd April

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Live Nation

Thursday, 9th April

Republic Bar, Hobart

Tickets: Live Nation

Saturday, 11th April

Saloon, Launceston

Tickets: Live Nation

Sunday, 12th April

Forth Pub, Devonport

Tickets: Live Nation

Thursday, 16th April

The Northern, Byron Bay

Tickets: Live Nation

Friday, 17th April

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Tickets: Live Nation

Thursday, 25th June

The Jack, Cairns

Tickets: Live Nation

Friday, 26th June

Otherwise Bar, Townsville

Tickets: Live Nation

Saturday, 27th June

CBD McGuires Hotel, Mackay

Tickets: Live Nation