Kingswood Announce New Album ‘Juveniles’, Drop New Single ‘Bittersweet’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 17, 2020
Melbourne rockers Kingswood have been building up momentum in 2019 with the release of two singles, and now they’re here to dominate 2020 with the announcement of their new album Juveniles.
Along with the album announce, they’ve delivered a banging new single with ‘Bittersweet’. ‘Bittersweet’ follows on from the band’s two 2019 songs, ‘Say You Remember’ and ‘You Make It So Easy’.
And, to cap it off, they’re taking the album on a colossal 20+ date tour kicking off in March. It’ll begin in Geelong on March 12 before going around the country and wrapping things up in Mackay in late June.
Juveniles is out Friday, 13th March.
Listen to ‘Bittersweet’ below.
[embedded content]
Kingswood 2020 National Tour
Tickets on sale 11am Wednesday, 22nd January
Thursday, 12th March
Barwon Club, Geelong
Friday, 13th March
The Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Saturday, 14th March
Volta, Ballarat
Wednesday, 18th March
Kambri ANU, Canberra
Thursday, 19th March
UOW Unibar, Wollongong
Friday, 20th March
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Saturday, 21st March
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle
Thursday, 26th March
The Gov, Adelaide
Friday, 27th March
The Rosemount, Perth
Saturday, 28th March
Prince Of Wales, Bunbury
Sunday, 29th March
Freo Social, Fremantle
Thursday, 2nd April
The Triffid, Brisbane
Thursday, 9th April
Republic Bar, Hobart
Saturday, 11th April
Saloon, Launceston
Sunday, 12th April
Forth Pub, Devonport
Thursday, 16th April
The Northern, Byron Bay
Friday, 17th April
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
Thursday, 25th June
The Jack, Cairns
Friday, 26th June
Otherwise Bar, Townsville
Saturday, 27th June
CBD McGuires Hotel, Mackay
