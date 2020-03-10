Kingswood Drops Some Knowledge On Australia’s Best Cheap Eats

FeaturesWritten by Laura English on March 10, 2020

Australia’s cities are spoiled for choice when it comes to a quick, cheap feed, but that doesn’t mean every place is a winner. And like Ferg from Kingswood says, “Often you just need good, quick fill up.”

And honestly, who better to get the rundown on the must-try places around the country than a local touring band?

We asked Kingswood to spill the tea on the best cheap eats in Aus.

Melbourne — Ziyka

In Melbourne there is an Indian joint called Ziyka, in Carlton, it is always rammed, you can sit down and order from the kitchen or grab a takeaway from the bain marie. Not your orange butter chicken from a packet promoted by the 6th place Masterchef contestant. Real good authentic Indian.

Sydney — Frankies Pizza

In Sydney you can’t go past Frankies, not only for their cheap and delicious pizza but for all that joint has to offer. We always end up there and think of it as a home away from home. No more lock out laws too so no great rush to get in after a show anymore.

Adelaide — Mandoo

Adelaide has a ripper Korean joint called Mandoo, very good dumplings, nothing fancy but cheap and I assume as close to the real thing as you can get, I wouldn’t know I’ve never been to Korea.

Brisbane — Blutes Bar

In the Valley in Brisbane you gotta try Blutes Bar, a divey place but they do karaoke on wed nights and have cheap and very delicious chicken burgers. Do pop in for one.

Perth — Good Fortune Roast Duck House

If you are in Perth and need duck, and let’s be honest every now and then you end up in Perth and every now and then you need duck. Good Fortune Roast Duck House in Northbridge is heaven. I like to get a whole crispy duck and proceed to eat it over the next few days. If you still have some left once you hit Margaret River, it goes well with Pinot Noir.

Wollongong — Fireworks Cafe

One last special mention goes to Fireworks Cafe in Wollongong, not so much a cheap eat but its a must on a Kingswood Tour, they have a secret recipe roast tomatoes on toast that are crack.

Kingswood is sure to add plenty more stops to their Aussie food guide this month. With new album ‘Juveniles’ dropping this Friday, 13th March and their giant 20+ date tour kicking off on Thursday, we’re sure they’ll get to sample plenty more. Check out the dates below.

