Kingswood Drops Some Knowledge On Australia’s Best Cheap Eats

FeaturesWritten by Laura English on March 10, 2020
Australia’s cities are spoiled for choice when it comes to a quick, cheap feed, but that doesn’t mean every place is a winner. And like Ferg from Kingswood says, “Often you just need good, quick fill up.”
And honestly, who better to get the rundown on the must-try places around the country than a local touring band?
We asked Kingswood to spill the tea on the best cheap eats in Aus.
[embedded content]
Melbourne — Ziyka
In Melbourne there is an Indian joint called Ziyka, in Carlton, it is always rammed, you can sit down and order from the kitchen or grab a takeaway from the bain marie. Not your orange butter chicken from a packet promoted by the 6th place Masterchef contestant. Real good authentic Indian.
Sydney — Frankies Pizza
In Sydney you can’t go past Frankies, not only for their cheap and delicious pizza but for all that joint has to offer. We always end up there and think of it as a home away from home. No more lock out laws too so no great rush to get in after a show anymore.
Adelaide — Mandoo
Adelaide has a ripper Korean joint called Mandoo, very good dumplings, nothing fancy but cheap and I assume as close to the real thing as you can get, I wouldn’t know I’ve never been to Korea.
Brisbane — Blutes Bar
In the Valley in Brisbane you gotta try Blutes Bar, a divey place but they do karaoke on wed nights and have cheap and very delicious chicken burgers. Do pop in for one.
Perth — Good Fortune Roast Duck House
If you are in Perth and need duck, and let’s be honest every now and then you end up in Perth and every now and then you need duck. Good Fortune Roast Duck House in Northbridge is heaven. I like to get a whole crispy duck and proceed to eat it over the next few days. If you still have some left once you hit Margaret River, it goes well with Pinot Noir.
Wollongong — Fireworks Cafe
One last special mention goes to Fireworks Cafe in Wollongong, not so much a cheap eat but its a must on a Kingswood Tour, they have a secret recipe roast tomatoes on toast that are crack.
—
Kingswood is sure to add plenty more stops to their Aussie food guide this month. With new album ‘Juveniles’ dropping this Friday, 13th March and their giant 20+ date tour kicking off on Thursday, we’re sure they’ll get to sample plenty more. Check out the dates below.
Kingswood 2020 National Tour
Tickets on sale now
Thursday, 12th March
Barwon Club, Geelong
Tickets: Live Nation
Friday, 13th March
The Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets: Live Nation
Saturday, 14th March
Volta, Ballarat
Tickets: Live Nation
Wednesday, 18th March
Kambri ANU, Canberra
Tickets: Live Nation
Thursday, 19th March
UOW Unibar, Wollongong
Tickets: Live Nation
Friday, 20th March
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Tickets: Live Nation
Saturday, 21st March
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle
Tickets: Live Nation
Thursday, 26th March
The Gov, Adelaide
Tickets: Live Nation
Friday, 27th March
The Rosemount, Perth
Tickets: Live Nation
Saturday, 28th March
Prince Of Wales, Bunbury
Tickets: Live Nation
Sunday, 29th March
Freo Social, Fremantle
Tickets: Live Nation
Thursday, 2nd April
The Triffid, Brisbane
Tickets: Live Nation
Thursday, 9th April
Republic Bar, Hobart
Tickets: Live Nation
Saturday, 11th April
Saloon, Launceston
Tickets: Live Nation
Sunday, 12th April
Forth Pub, Devonport
Tickets: Live Nation
Thursday, 16th April
The Northern, Byron Bay
Tickets: Live Nation
Friday, 17th April
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
Tickets: Live Nation
Thursday, 25th June
The Jack, Cairns
Tickets: Live Nation
Friday, 26th June
Otherwise Bar, Townsville
Tickets: Live Nation
Saturday, 27th June
CBD McGuires Hotel, Mackay
Tickets: Live Nation