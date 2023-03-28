Kinnls Launches Special Sale This March to Celebrate Its Years of Innovation in Creating Furniture

LA MIRADA, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kinnls is thrilled to announce the launch of its special anniversary celebration, marking its years of innovation in creating furniture with a focus on vintage furniture. Kicking off from March, Kinnls is launching a special sales event during which customers will be treated to deep discounts on select products.

Since its inception, Kinnls, with its unremitting pursuit of excellence and the goal of creating the best yet cost-effective solutions for home and office furnishing, is well-known for its holistic and well-rounded design that caters to customers with diverse needs. Now, Kinnls has expanded beyond its traditional product line-ups, leveraging its expertise to pioneer the development of office chairs, recliners, and massage chairs, a move that allows the company to reimagine the role of chairs in people’s daily lives and push the boundary of industry innovation.

In 2022, Kinnls established its presence on Amazon, bringing its products to a global audience. With its unique designs and versatile features, Kinnls quickly captured the hearts of customers worldwide. To celebrate their upcoming birthday, Kinnls is offering discounts on three of the most popular office chairs – Jones Massage Chair, Austin Upholstered Chair, and Cameron Massage Chair – allowing customers to enjoy the premium quality of Kinnls’ innovative products while taking advantage of unbeatable prices.

Kinnls’ Jones Massage Chair is the epitome of luxury and comfort. Designed with both style and functionality in mind, this chair boasts a 9-point vibration massage function with 9 massage modes and three intensity levels, allowing users to easily unwind and relax. The chair’s adaptive swing and 360-degree swivel design provide effortless movement, while the retractable footrest and integrated head cushion offer additional support and comfort. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the Jones Massage Chair is the ultimate addition to any home or office space.

For those who seek a more compact option, the Cameron Massage Chair is a perfect choice, which comes with a 7-point vibration massage function and 9 massage modes, as well as the same features for movement, head, and leg support that promise unparalleled comfort and convenience. Customers looking for a simple and practical office chair that ensures the same ergonomic features as Kinnls’ massage models can opt for the Austin Upholstered Chair. Created for people who need more space, it has an extra-wide design and soft down-filled cushion, making it suitable for long periods of use. All three chairs are made of full-grain leather, with parts certified by BIFMA, SGS, and ANSI, guaranteeing top-notch quality and durability.

Participate in this anniversary event and get a $200 coupon code. In addition, kinnls (@kinnlsfurniture) will draw 10 customers who place orders during this period to give away free chairs.

About Kinnls

Kinnls is an innovator of office and home furnishings, with its product range including classic executive chairs, upholstered office chairs and office reclining chairs and other high-end office chairs. Aiming to provide premium yet affordable solutions for every homeowner and professional to build their dream space for leisure and work, Kinnls offers a diverse product range and customized design services to seamlessly integrate their products into buyers’ decors, making them a one-stop-shop for all their home and office needs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.kinnls.com/.