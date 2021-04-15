SUZHOU, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (stock code 9939.HK, “Kintor Pharmaceutical” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, today announced that it has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration to begin clinical trials for GT20029 (tincture/gel) for the treatment of acne and androgenetic alopecia.

Developed using Kintor’s proprietary Proteolysis Targeting Chimera (PROTAC) platform, GT20029 is the world’s first topical androgen receptor (AR) compound (AR-PROTAC) to enter the clinical stage.

The excessive activation of systemic and local androgen receptor pathways is an important link in the pathogenesis of acne and androgenic alopecia.

GT20029 degrades the AR protein via the E3 ubiquitin ligase pathway.

According to preclinical studies, the efficacy of GT20029 is superior to other small molecule AR inhibitors. In addition, GT20029 did not cause excessive drug accumulation and notable side effects. While achieving efficacy, topical GT20029 has also been shown to avoid systemic exposure and many of the side effects of oral androgen signaling pathway inhibitors.Compared with the current oral antiandrogen therapies, GT20029 has the advantages of quick effect and less side effects, and provides more clinical options for the androgenetic alopecia and acne vulgaris patients.

About Kintor Pharmaceuticals

Kintor Pharmaceuticals is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kintor-pharmaceutical-announces-ar-protac-gt20029-approved-for-acne-and-androgenic-alopecia-clinical-trials-in-china-301269661.html