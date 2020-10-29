Kintor Pharmaceutical’s COVID-19 Clinical Trials for Proxalutamide to expand Patient Enrolment

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (Kintor Pharmaceutical, stock code 9939.HK) is delighted to announced that the clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04446429, registered by Dr. Andy Goren and Applied Biology) of its anti-androgen treatment Proxalutamide (GT0918) for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has reached the initial target of 381 patients enrolment on 25 October 2020. Also, it has demonstrated a positive trend. This study on the effects of Proxalutamide on COVID-19 had received national Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval in Brazil in September. To date, no medical-related/drug-related adverse events (AEs) have been observed in any of the three arms in the trial. The preliminary data of the trial is expected to be released before the end of the year.

For the purpose of exploring the role of anti-androgens in COVID-19 infections, non-hospitalized male participants with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease, aged 50 years old or above with androgenetic alopecia, were enrolled in this clinical trial, which is double-blinded and placebo controlled. There are three arms with the first experimental arm treated with Dutasteride + Standard Care (Ivermectin+ azithromycin), the second experimental arm treated with Proxalutamide + Standard Care, and the control arm treated with Placebo + Standard Care. Ivermectin+ azithromycin are used as standard care given there has been no approved medication for coronavirus patients. The end points of the study include percentage of subjects hospitalized due to COVID-19, time to remission as well as 26 clinical symptoms ranging from mild fever to anosmia.

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Founded in 2009, Kintor Pharmaceutical concentrates on the proprietary R&D and industrialization of potential “best-in-class” and “first-in-class” drug candidates, and strives to become a leading enterprise in the R&D and commercialization of innovative therapies. Kintor Pharmaceutical was founded by national-level talents, after years of development, centered upon androgen receptor (AR) related diseases and researched and developed product portfolios in multiple channels covering cancers with a globally high incidence and illnesses yet to meet their clinical requirements, such as prostate cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer and hair loss. Kintor Pharmaceutical has prospectively deployed a diversified product pipeline that includes small molecule innovative drugs, bio-innovative drugs and combination therapies, including 5 products that are undergoing clinically researched androgen receptor antagonists, ALK-1 monoclonal antibody, mTOR kinase inhibitors and Hedgehog inhibitors, as well as PD-L1/TGF-β dual-targeting antibody, AR-Degraders and c-Myc inhibitors that are undergoing preclinical research. Globally, Kintor Pharmaceutical has more than 60 patents obtained or under review, many of which are listed as the “Major New Drugs Discovery” in National 12th and 13th Five-Year Plans. On 22 May 2020, Kintor Pharmaceutical was officially listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 9939.HK. Visit http://www.kintor.com.cn for more information.

About Applied Biology/Dr. Andy Goren

Applied Biology, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair science. It is committed to the development of breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen and hair disorders. Dr. Andy Goren serves as the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Biology. Dr. Goren has published dozens of peer-reviewed original medical research papers, and his latest research involves the use of anti-androgen therapy for the treatment of COVID-19.