“Kira Balinger reveals her favorite bonding moments with Grae Fernandez: ‘Kasi pareho kaming old soul’”

‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ teen actress Kira Balinger answers the question, ‘Na-develop ba kayo?’

As one half of the teen love team in the series Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin , Kira Balinger said she is happy to provide “kilig” onscreen with Grae Fernandez.

“You know it’s a wonderful feeling to be able to express those feelings through a screen with my partner Grae and sobrang nakakatuwa yung mga reactions. Nakaka-enganyo pa lalo. Sobrang swak sa amin yung dalawang role na binigay sa amin bilang si Hope and si Jake. We merged na. parang we’re both doing our jobs as individuals so it really helps us bilang partners as well,” she said.

Even after they started working more closely together during lock-in tapings for the series last year, Kira said there have been no new feelings for each other than a close friendship.

“I don’t necessarily na believe na para maghatid ng kilig ay kailangan kayo talaga sa totoong buhay kasi you’re relying on your personal more than on your responsibility that you have to do as an actor, parang ganun. I think the thing that I really rely on is the trust that you have with your scene actor in real life and as an actor as well,” she said,

When not on the set, Kira revealed that her favorite bonding moments with her love team partner often involve bonding over food that they have delivered on their lock-in set location.

“Talagang nag-ba-bonding kami and we would always eat together. Talagang na-experience ko na it’s just so nice to get to know everybody on a personal level as well kasi iba yung taping dati na magkikita lang kayo pag sa work. You would just know each other as work friends, parang ganun. Dito kasi sa lock-in, you get to share a lot of things about yourself and you get to learn a lot about others as well. So it’s really nice to get to socialize and meet people, to see them for who they really are and not just as workmates. We bonded over music din kasi pareho kaming old soul ni Grae so we definitely relate to each other when it comes to music,” she shared.