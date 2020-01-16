“Kiray Celis celebrates first monthsary with boyfriend Stephan Estopia”

Kiray Celis and Stephan Estopia are happy in love after making their relationship official last December.

After admitting on social media she was happily in a relationship last December, Kiray Celis is looking like she’s one lucky girl with her newfound love Stephan Estopia. For his part, Stephan declared how much he loves the actress on their first month anniversary as a couple in an Instagram post on his account last January 15.

Stephan wrote:

“Happy 1st monthsary mommy!! sorry na late post ko thank you sa lahat. Sa efforts. Sa love. Sa pag mamahal sa family ko. Thank you for making me feel loved and special. I love you very much mommy happy monthsary”