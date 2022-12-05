Kisschasy Announce 2023 Australian Headline Tour

Following their performances at Good Things Festival last week, Kisschasy have announced they’ll reunite for a headline tour in 2023.

The Victorian crew will hit up all major cities and a few regional centres in May next year, kicking it off in Brisbane before circling around the country and finishing up in Torquay on Victoria’s Great Ocean Road.

Kisschasy Reunite For National Tour

“We’re really excited to breathe new life into these songs that we remain very proud of,” singer Darren Cordeux said in a statement. “It’s humbling that our fan base endures almost a decade after we hung up our instruments and it’s reminded us that we created something very special together; a body of work that has managed to stand the test of time.”

Cordeux said the forthcoming tour is for those “who still hold [Kisschasy’s] songs dear” and for those who have been waiting for more shows since the band “closed that curtain in 2015.” “We can’t wait to see you again,” he said.

The band scaled the heights of Australian indie rock following the release of debut album United Paper People in 2005, which spawned the ubiquitous singles ‘Do-Do’s And Whoa-Oh’s’ and ‘Face Without A Name’.

They followed it up with Hymns for the Non-Believer in 2007, which had another big single in ‘Opinions Won’t Keep You Warm At Night’, before releasing their final album Seizures in 2009. They officially called it quits in 2015, saying in a statement that they wanted to go out on a high.

Kisschasy 2023 National Tour

Thursday, 4th May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Friday, 5th May – The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday, 6th May – Badlands, Perth

Wednesday, 10th May – UC Hub, Canberra

Thursday, 11th May – Uni Bar, Wollongong

Friday, 12th May – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 13th May – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Thursday, 18th May – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Friday, 19th May – Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Tickets on sale 10am Tuesday, 13th December. A pre-sale starts 10am Thursday, 8th December. Tickets here.

