Kita Alexander Drops New Song ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’

Kita Alexander is back today (26th June) with the release of her brand new single, ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’, marking her second release of 2020 thus far.

‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ is the follow-up single to ‘Against The Water’, which was released in February.

“The song is very truthful, and almost word-for-word, to be honest,” Alexander said in a press statement.

“I really looked at myself. ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ is a reflection of turning inwards rather than pointing the finger at someone else. Because I’ve realised you can’t control anyone or anything. You can only control your reactions and your emotions.

“Writing this was a real experience for me. It was an easy song to write because it came from experience. But it was hard to look in the mirror and realise you messed up. I don’t know if everyone has that epiphany, but on this occasion, I saw my mistakes and flaws.”

She also noted that she thinks this demonstrates a different side of her artistry.

“This is probably also a cheeky, playful side of me that people haven’t seen,” she said.

“It’s just another example of what I can do and how different songs and sounds fit into my world.”

Listen to ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]