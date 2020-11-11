Kita Alexander Has Unveiled A Joyous Music Video For Her Massive Track ‘Can’t Help Myself’

The sensational Kita Alexander has blessed us with the official visuals for her 2020 earworm ‘Can’t Help Myself’.

Directed by Tim Nathan and shot in Byron Bay, the official music video is appropriately packed with joyous and life-affirming scenes of love and laughter.

The artist explains: “’Can’t Help Myself’ is about the push and pull of falling in love with someone you never expected to. Even though the feeling is unexpected I wanted the energy of the song to encompass the feeling of new love.”

Watch the official music video for Kita Alexander’s ‘Can’t Help Myself’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]