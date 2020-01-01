“‘Kita-kita tayo ha!’: Cast of South Korea’s ’Running Man’ heading to Manila in 2020”

The cast of South Korean variety show ‘Running Man’ is finally coming to Manila after ten years.

This is not a drill! The cast of South Korean variety show ‘Running Man’ is heading to Manila in 2020, local concert promoter PULP Live World confirms.

For the first time ever, Filipino fans will finally get the chance to see Yoo Jae Suk, Ji Suk Jin, Kim Jong Kook, Haha, Lee Kwang Soo, Song Ji Hyo, Yang Se Chan, and Jeon So Min all in one stage.

In a separate video posted via Happee Sy’s official YouTube channel, the cast of ‘Running Man’ greeted their Pinoy fans and teased to give them an “amazing show.”

“We’ll bring an amazing show as a gift for everyone. Abangan niyo kami!” Haha said.

Lee Kwang-soo added: “We’re grateful for the support that Filipino fans have given us. We’ll do our best to make it an unforgettable memory at our show in Manila!”

According to Yang Se Chan, #RunningManinManila will be the first stop of the tour.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Tickets go on-sale starting January 19, 2020.

Dubbed A Decade of Laughter, Running Man’s Manila show is happening on February 9, 2020 at the Mall of Asia Arena.